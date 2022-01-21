How to Watch Parma vs Frosinone

Friday will feature some Italian Serie B action when Frosinone takes on a Parma team hoping to turn its season around.

Frosinone will travel to Ennio Tardini stadium on Friday to take on a Parma team who has struggled this season.

In Serie B play, Frosinone is coming off a 2-1 win over top-ranked Pisa. Pisa is No. 1 in Serie B standings with an impressive 11-5-3 record.

Frosinone's 7-10-2 record is respectable, and it is trending upward in the season. The club has a +13 goal differential and has been good as of late.

It's been somewhat of a different story for Parma, even though they are coming off a 2-0 win over Alessandria

Alessandria is ranked No. 16 of the 20 clubs and has a league-leading 11 losses on the season. Its five wins have kept them from falling further back in the standings.

The offense has been a main source of the problem for Parma this season and it will need to be better. So far, it isn't in danger of relegation, but every point is important at this point in the season.

