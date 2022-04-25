Skip to main content

How to Watch Lecce vs. AC Pisa 1909: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lecce is looking for three points from Monday's game against AC Pisa 1909 to move into first place in the Serie B standings.

No. 5 Pisa and No. 2 Lecce will go head-to-head on Monday in Serie B play. With only three matches remaining in the regular season, both teams will be looking to pick up points before playoffs begin. 

How to Watch Lecce vs. AC Pisa 1909 Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Lecce vs. AC Pisa 1909 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Only two points separate these two teams, so a win today is crucial with the season winding down. Pisa has 63 points on the season and Lecce has 65 points despite sitting a full three spots ahead of Pisa.

Pisa has had decent success in its last five games with two wins, one loss and two draws. Most recently, the team picked up a 3-1 win over No. 14 Como. George Pușcaș had a great game for Pisa scoring only 7 minutes in to give the team an early lead. Ettore Gliozzi evened the score in the 63rd minute for Como, but Ernesto Torregrossa scored the game winner on a penalty kick just five minutes later for Pisa. Pușcaș added the insurance goal in the 78th minute. 

Lecce has had slightly more success in its last five outings with three wins, one loss and one draw. In its last outing, Lecce fell 1-0 to No. 13 Reggina. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

