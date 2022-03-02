Ascoli look to continue climbing the Serie B standings with a tough visit to top-of-the-table Lecce on Wednesday.

With just eight points currently separating first from the No. 10 ranking in the Serie B standings, the stakes begin to rise for the teams currently in the top ten who dream of Serie A promotion. Lecce play host to Ascoli on match day No. 27 in the Italian Second Division on Wednesday, which will be disputed at Via del Mare Stadium.

How to Watch Lecce vs. Ascoli Wednesday:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Lecce vs. Ascoli on fuboTV:

Lecce looks to maintain its spot at the top of the table, which they owe in large part to their dynamic partnership in the attack: Massimo Coda and Gabriel Strefezza who are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the Serie B goal-scoring table. This means Coda and Strefezza have accounted for 60 percent of Lecce's 42 goals this season. Coda also scored the lone goal in Lecce's latest victory over AC Monza on Sunday.

Ascoli looks to continue its fine form as of late which has led to three victories in the last four matches. Its top scorer on the season, Federico Dionisi, has yet to find the back of the net in 2022.

Lecce visited Ascoli on match-day 8 of this season, ending in a 1-1 draw. Strefezza scored for the visitors while Atanas Iliev scored for the home team in that instance.

