Skip to main content

How to Watch Lecce vs. Brescia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lecce host Brescia in a battle at the top of the table in Serie B on Saturday.

Just four points separate first-place Lecce from fourth-place Brescia in the Italian second division standings after 28 matches. The home side is undefeated in its last three league matches, while the visitors are coming off of their first loss in 12 matches in Serie B.

How to Watch Lecce vs. Brescia Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Lecce vs. Brescia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lecce's most recent match was a dramatic 1-1 draw last Sunday at Perugia. Marco Olivieri put the home team up in the 67th minute which was equalized in the 90th minute after a handball and subsequent penalty kick from Massimo Coda split the points evenly.

Before that, Lecce beat Ascoli 3-1 at home thanks to goals from Pablo Rodríguez and Massimo Coda (2). Coda leads Serie B with 17 goals and right behind him is fellow Lecce forward Gabriel Strefezza who has 11.

Brescia, meanwhile, are hungry to win which would temporarily put the team in first place in the standings on 54 points. The visitors are coming off of an agonizing 2-1 loss to Cremonese where an 87th-minute strike from Samuel Di Carmine secured all three points for the home team. Andrea Cistana scored Brescia's only goal of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Lecce vs. Brescia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010399797h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Brescia

By Rafael Urbina51 seconds ago
Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
imago1010433377h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Etoile du Sahel vs. Esperance de Tunis

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
USATSI_17201638
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
USATSI_17822250
College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Semifinal San Diego State vs. Colorado State

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
USATSI_17841589
College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament: USC vs. UCLA

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
USATSI_12348544
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big West Semifinal Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. UCLA: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy