Lecce host Brescia in a battle at the top of the table in Serie B on Saturday.

Just four points separate first-place Lecce from fourth-place Brescia in the Italian second division standings after 28 matches. The home side is undefeated in its last three league matches, while the visitors are coming off of their first loss in 12 matches in Serie B.

How to Watch Lecce vs. Brescia Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Lecce vs. Brescia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lecce's most recent match was a dramatic 1-1 draw last Sunday at Perugia. Marco Olivieri put the home team up in the 67th minute which was equalized in the 90th minute after a handball and subsequent penalty kick from Massimo Coda split the points evenly.

Before that, Lecce beat Ascoli 3-1 at home thanks to goals from Pablo Rodríguez and Massimo Coda (2). Coda leads Serie B with 17 goals and right behind him is fellow Lecce forward Gabriel Strefezza who has 11.

Brescia, meanwhile, are hungry to win which would temporarily put the team in first place in the standings on 54 points. The visitors are coming off of an agonizing 2-1 loss to Cremonese where an 87th-minute strike from Samuel Di Carmine secured all three points for the home team. Andrea Cistana scored Brescia's only goal of the match.

