As Serie B play winds down, these two clubs look to make a final push to the front as Lecce takes on Frosinone Calcio on Saturday.

Lecce has earned a draw in its last four matches. The club is currently in fourth place and only three points out of first place. The club's latest match was a 0-0 draw against Parma.

How to Watch Lecce vs. Frosinone Calcio today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Frosinone has had more recent success, as the club has won three of its last five matches with one draw during that span. The club is currently in seventh place in Serie B play with 51 points. Its latest match was a 2-0 victory over Benevento when Matteo Ricci scored 15 minutes into the match on a penalty kick. The team scored the second goal of the match at the 56-minute mark from an own goal. Keeper Stegano Minelli, with the aid of the defensive backline, held the club scoreless.

Lecce has the two leading goal scorers in the league this season with Massimo Coda and Gabriel Strefezza who have 18 and 11 goals respectively. The last match between the two clubs was a 0-0 draw.

