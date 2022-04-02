Skip to main content

How to Watch Lecce vs. Frosinone Calcio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As Serie B play winds down, these two clubs look to make a final push to the front as Lecce takes on Frosinone Calcio on Saturday.

Lecce has earned a draw in its last four matches. The club is currently in fourth place and only three points out of first place. The club's latest match was a 0-0 draw against Parma.

How to Watch Lecce vs. Frosinone Calcio today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Watch Lecce vs. Frosinone Calcio online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frosinone has had more recent success, as the club has won three of its last five matches with one draw during that span. The club is currently in seventh place in Serie B play with 51 points. Its latest match was a 2-0 victory over Benevento when Matteo Ricci scored 15 minutes into the match on a penalty kick. The team scored the second goal of the match at the 56-minute mark from an own goal. Keeper Stegano Minelli, with the aid of the defensive backline, held the club scoreless. 

Lecce has the two leading goal scorers in the league this season with Massimo Coda and Gabriel Strefezza who have 18 and 11 goals respectively. The last match between the two clubs was a 0-0 draw. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Lecce vs. Frosinone Calcio

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010795045h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Frosinone Calcio

By Christine Brownjust now
imago1009376296h
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Watford

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) , defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) , defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) celebrate their 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (9) and Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Travis Dermott (24) celebrate Pettersson s goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal ahead of San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and center Tomas Hertl (48) as defenseman Cale Makar (8) reacts in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy