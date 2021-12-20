Lecce, which is currently among a cluster of teams near the top of the Serie B standings tied with 31 points, will face Vicenza, which is last in the standings with just seven points.

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio Today:

Match Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live stream Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vicenza has lost a league-high 14 times, with two wins and just one draw on the season. The team is currently on a three-match losing streak, falling by 1–0 shutout in the last two matches. The team last scored goals on Nov. 30 against Benevento in a 3–2 loss, with Lucas Crecco and Nicola Dalmonte scoring late goals to tie the match before Benevento won in stoppage time.

As for Lecce, the team is coming off just its second loss this season, falling 1–0 to Pisa. That ended a two-game winning streak, with the team's most recent victory coming 2–0 against Reggina, with Mario Gargiulo and Zan Majer each scoring a goal in the win.

Lecce is also still alive in the Coppa Italia after defeating Spezia 2–0 in the second round. It advances to the round of 16 in January, where it will face Roma.

Lecce won both meetings of these teams during the 2020–21 Serie B campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.