Skip to main content

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lecce and Vicenza Calcio face off on Thursday with the two clubs in completely different situations.

Lecce currently sits fourth in the table with 31 points, just one point behind Cremonese and three points behind Brescia. Meanwhile, Vicenza is dead last in 20th place with just seven points. On paper this looks like an easy win for Lecce. 

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Live stream the Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unsurprisingly, the teams current situations in the table is shown by how things have gone over their last five matches. Vicenza Calcio is just 1-4 over that chunk of time, while Lecce is 2-1-2. Both draws have come over the last two matches.  

It's been nearly a month since Lecce was last on the pitch. The club beat Spezia 2-0 on Dec 16 in the Coppa Italia second round. Meanwhile, Vicenzia Calcio hasn't played since Dec. 12, losing 1-0 to Como. 

The teams have met five time with Lecce winning four of the five matches. The other match was a 0-0 draw. This will be the third time these two teams meet in the last three years. Before that, they hadn't played each other since 2010. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Plus
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Lecce Spezia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio

3 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club

38 minutes ago
Penguins
MLB

How to Watch AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Without Cable

42 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso

43 minutes ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Ethiopia

3 hours ago
USATSI_17023602
Figure Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating European Championships - Women's Short Program

6 hours ago
Golf Course
Asian Tour Golf

How to Watch Singapore International Championship, First Round

14 hours ago
boise state
NBA

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada

16 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy