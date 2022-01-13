Lecce and Vicenza Calcio face off on Thursday with the two clubs in completely different situations.

Lecce currently sits fourth in the table with 31 points, just one point behind Cremonese and three points behind Brescia. Meanwhile, Vicenza is dead last in 20th place with just seven points. On paper this looks like an easy win for Lecce.

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Live stream the Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unsurprisingly, the teams current situations in the table is shown by how things have gone over their last five matches. Vicenza Calcio is just 1-4 over that chunk of time, while Lecce is 2-1-2. Both draws have come over the last two matches.

It's been nearly a month since Lecce was last on the pitch. The club beat Spezia 2-0 on Dec 16 in the Coppa Italia second round. Meanwhile, Vicenzia Calcio hasn't played since Dec. 12, losing 1-0 to Como.

The teams have met five time with Lecce winning four of the five matches. The other match was a 0-0 draw. This will be the third time these two teams meet in the last three years. Before that, they hadn't played each other since 2010.

