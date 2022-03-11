Skip to main content

How to Watch Parma vs. AS Cittadella: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 29 of the Italian Serie B kicks off on Friday when Parma hosts AS Cittadella at Ennio Tardini Stadium.

The biggest news coming out of Parma in the past week was the fact that iconic Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon signed a new contract that would see him stay at the club until 2024, past his 46th birthday. Buffon began his career with Parma at the young age of 17 and recently revealed that he hoped to continue performing at the professional level until he's at least 50 years old.

How to Watch Parma vs. AS Cittadella Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Parma vs. AS Cittadella on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffon has 25 caps this season for Parma, a season that currently has the team in 13th place on 34 points. The team has not lost in its past four Serie B matches, but three of those were draws.

Most recently, Parma is coming off of a 1-1 draw at home to Reggina where the home team struck first thanks to a 20th-minute strike from Juan Brunnetta. The home team struck twice technically, with the equalizer being an own goal by defender Elian Cobbaut in the 65th minute.

AS Cittadella are currently in 10th place in the standings on 42 points. The club's last match was a 2-1 home loss to Monza. Enrico Baldini scored the only goal of the match for the home team.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Parma vs. AS Cittadella

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
