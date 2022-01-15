Skip to main content

How to Watch Parma vs. Crotone: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Parma faces off with Crotone on Saturday in an Italian Serie B contest.

Parma (23 points) takes on Crotone (11 points) on Saturday in an Italian Serie B battle between two teams that sit in the bottom half of the league standings.

How to Watch Parma vs. Crotone Today:

Match Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Live stream the Parma vs. Crotone match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Parma is coming off of a win in its last match, a 2-0 victory on Dec. 19 against Alessandria. Franco Vazquez and Adrian Benedyczak each scored a goal for Parma in the victory.

On the season, Parma has scored 21 goals while also allowing 21 goals. Vazquez leads the team in scoring with five goals.

Crotone comes into this match having just won its second match of the season, a 4-1 victory over Pordenone when the team was last in action in December. Mirko Maric and Giuseppe Borello gave the team an early 2-0 lead and while Pordenone got it closer with a goal in the 26th minute, Crotone pulled away in the second half. Maric scored his second goal of the match, then Augustus Kargbo scored in the 76th minute to provide the final margin of victory.

On the year, the team has a minus-12 goal differential.

Crotone won both matches between these teams last season when the two sides were playing in Serie A.

Regional restrictions may apply.

