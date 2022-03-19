How to Watch Parma vs. Lecce

Parma and Lecce kick off Matchday 31 in the Italian second division on Saturday at Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Both Parma and Lecce are enjoying a nice undefeated streak as they head into Matchday 31, and with just eight matches left, every single point counts heading towards the end of the season. Lecce (second) will look to maintain its spot in the top two — ie. the direct promotion spots to Serie A — but will need to avoid dropping points as only five points separates first from sixth place in the standings.

Lecce, who has the least amount of losses in the league with just three after 30 matches, is currently on a five-match undefeated streak but has only been able draw in its last three outings.

On Matchday 28, the club visited Perugia to a 1-1 finish, with Massimo Coda scoring the team's lone goal. Then, Lecce hosted Brescia to second 1-1 finish in a row, but this time Gabriel Strefezza scored the only goal goal for the club in the match.

The most recent draw was away at Cosenza, where Alexis Blin had to put the ball in the back of the net in the 95th minute in order to maintain the streak alive for the second-place club. Coda also scored in this match, taking his total to 18 on the season, six goals ahead of second place in Serie B (Strefezza, 12 goals).

Parma is looking to keep its six-match undefeated streak alive, and being virtually safe from relegation in 12th place, the club still dreams of climbing the standings enough to possibly make it to the promotional playoff at the end of the season.

