The Serie B season is in its final stretch with just five matches left in the campaign. The race at the top is wide open with AC Pisa 1909 (59) just six points below current league-leader Lecce (65), but with the visit to Perugia Calcio still in hand. An away win for Pisa would leave it at 62 points which would be good enough for third place, one point below the second place direct promotion to Serie A spot.

How to Watch Perugia Calcio vs. AC Pisa 1909 Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Perugia Calcio vs. AC Pisa 1909 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Perugia is in ninth place in the Serie B standings with 48 points and could still fight to play in the Serie A promotional playoffs at the end of the regular season. The club is currently four points below eighth place with a game in hand, meaning a win at home on Sunday would leave the team just one point outside of the playoff bubble.

Pisa, meanwhile, has dropped points in the club's last two matches in Serie B, but will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday at Renato Curi Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.