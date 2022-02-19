Perugia will take on top-ranked Cremonese today in an Italian Serie B matchup.

Cremonese comes into this matchup as the top-ranked team in Serie B and will be taking on Perugia today.

How to Watch Perugia Calcio vs. US Cremonese Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Perugia Calcio vs. US Cremonese match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Perugia has a 9-10-4 record and has 37 points which is good enough for No. 8 in the standings.

It's a different story for Cremonese, which has a 13-5-5 record with 44 points. It is trying to hold onto the top spot as Monza also has 44 points and looking to overtake Cremonese.

However, Perugia is in danger of falling out of the top eight teams. Ascoli is right behind Perugia with 36 points, so the club will have to pull the upset on Cremonese today to stay within the top eight.

Cremonese has won four of its last five matches but will have to win today or it will fall out of the No. 1 spot. It will be a very tightly-contested match as both of these teams have a lot to play for.

Tune in to FOX Soccer Plus today at 10 a.m. ET to catch the Serie B action.

Regional restrictions may apply.