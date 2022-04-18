Reggina Calico looks to upset the top team in Italian Serie B on Monday when it takes on Lecce.

Reggina Calico looks to snap a three-match winless streak on Monday and break a 13th-place tie with Como with a win.

How to Watch Reggina Calcio vs Lecce Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream the Reggina Calcio vs. Lecce match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reggina has 44 points on the year, which is the same as Como and just one point back of Parma and three back of Ternana.

It is further down the table than the team would like to be, but could really make a push up the standings if it can find a way to take down first place Lecce.

Lecce has won its last three matches and hasn't lost since Feb. 23 when Cittadella beat it 2-1. That loss was one of just three for the whole season and it has it two points up on Monza and Cremonese for first place in the standings.

Lecce has one less win than both of those teams, but four less losses and it has put the club ahead of those teams and on track to finish in the top spot.

Both Reggina and Lecce have just three matches left after Monday's contest and are looking to finish the season strong starting with a win in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.