How to Watch SPAL vs. Benevento: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benevento goes for its sixth win in a row against SPAL on Sunday in Serie B action.

Fourth-place Benevento (34 points) will take on 15th-place SPAL (20 points) on Sunday in an Italian Serie B contest.

How to Watch SPAL vs. Benevento Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Live stream the SPAL vs. Benevento match on fuboTV

Benevento comes into this match with five league wins in a row, though there is a Coppa Italia loss to Fiorentina mixed in there.

The team's last game was Thursday against Monza, winning 3-1. Roberto Insigne, Andres Tello and Gabriele Moncini each scored for Benevento, which had a big advantage with two Monza players getting a red card in the first half.

SPAL comes into this match having lost two matches in a row, both by shutout: a 2-0 loss to Brescia followed by a 4-0 loss to Frosinone. The team last scored a goal on Dec. 4 in a 2-1 win over Crotone, with Federico Melchiorri and Marco Mancosu each scoring a goal.

While this is the first of these teams' two Serie B meetings this year, the two did face in August in the Coppa Italia, with Benevento winning 2-1 behind goals from Riccardo Improta and Gabriele Moncini. It took overtime to win because an own goal in stoppage time gave SPAL its only goal of the match.

How to Watch SPAL vs. Benevento

