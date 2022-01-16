Benevento goes for its sixth win in a row against SPAL on Sunday in Serie B action.

Fourth-place Benevento (34 points) will take on 15th-place SPAL (20 points) on Sunday in an Italian Serie B contest.

How to Watch SPAL vs. Benevento Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Benevento comes into this match with five league wins in a row, though there is a Coppa Italia loss to Fiorentina mixed in there.

The team's last game was Thursday against Monza, winning 3-1. Roberto Insigne, Andres Tello and Gabriele Moncini each scored for Benevento, which had a big advantage with two Monza players getting a red card in the first half.

SPAL comes into this match having lost two matches in a row, both by shutout: a 2-0 loss to Brescia followed by a 4-0 loss to Frosinone. The team last scored a goal on Dec. 4 in a 2-1 win over Crotone, with Federico Melchiorri and Marco Mancosu each scoring a goal.

While this is the first of these teams' two Serie B meetings this year, the two did face in August in the Coppa Italia, with Benevento winning 2-1 behind goals from Riccardo Improta and Gabriele Moncini. It took overtime to win because an own goal in stoppage time gave SPAL its only goal of the match.

