Skip to main content

How to Watch SPAL vs. Cosenza Calcio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SPAL and Cosenza Calcio kick off Italian Serie B action on Tuesday at Paolo Mazza Stadium.

After three seasons in the Italian top flight, SPAL will spend its second season in a row in the second division. The club is currently sitting at No. 15 in the Serie B standings with 33 points; the club is 18 points below the No. 8 promotional playoff spot. It is mathematically impossible for SPAL to advance in the tournament. The team also has an 11-point lead over No. 17 Vicenza and No. 18 Cosenza Calcio in the relegation to Serie C battle.

How to Watch SPAL vs. Cosenza Calcio Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream SPAL vs. Cosenza Calcio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

SPAL is looking for its first win in five matches, with the team's last victory being 2-0 at Como at the beginning of March. Luca Vido and Federico Melchiorri got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the visitors. Since then, SPAL has drawn and lost twice in its last four matches in Serie B.

Cosenza, meanwhile, is on a five-match winless streak with four losses and a draw in that span. The club's last victory was on Feb. 26, when Michele Camporese and Joaquín Larrivey scored in the 2-1 finish over Alessandria.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

SPAL vs. Cosenza Calcio

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch SPAL vs. Cosenza Calcio

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Denmark Handball
2022 EHF European Handball Championship

How to Watch Benfica vs. Fenix Toulouse

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
METS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals

By Phil Watson56 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

By Phil Watson56 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) controls the puck ahead of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy