After three seasons in the Italian top flight, SPAL will spend its second season in a row in the second division. The club is currently sitting at No. 15 in the Serie B standings with 33 points; the club is 18 points below the No. 8 promotional playoff spot. It is mathematically impossible for SPAL to advance in the tournament. The team also has an 11-point lead over No. 17 Vicenza and No. 18 Cosenza Calcio in the relegation to Serie C battle.

How to Watch SPAL vs. Cosenza Calcio Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

SPAL is looking for its first win in five matches, with the team's last victory being 2-0 at Como at the beginning of March. Luca Vido and Federico Melchiorri got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the visitors. Since then, SPAL has drawn and lost twice in its last four matches in Serie B.

Cosenza, meanwhile, is on a five-match winless streak with four losses and a draw in that span. The club's last victory was on Feb. 26, when Michele Camporese and Joaquín Larrivey scored in the 2-1 finish over Alessandria.

