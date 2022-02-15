Skip to main content

How to Watch SPAL vs. Reggina Calcio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SPAL has a chance to draw even with Reggina in the Serie B standings with a win on Tuesday.

14th-place Reggina Calcio (26 points) will take on 15th-place SPAL (23 points) on Tuesday in an Italian Serie B matchup.

How to Watch SPAL vs. Reggina Calcio Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the SPAL vs. Reggina Calcio match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reggina ended a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it took down Crotone 1-0. Adriano Montalto scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute despite only having the ball for 36% of the match.

The team has a goal differential of minus-12 and is the highest team in the standings among all the teams with a negative goal differential.

SPAL is coming off of a rough 4-0 loss to Monza. The team lost Lorenzo Dickmann to a red card in the ninth minute and then was on defense for the rest of the game, having possession for 30% of the match and attempting just two shots, while Monza attempted 19.

SPAL hasn't won since Dec. 4 against Crotone.

Reggina and SPAL last met in September, with Reggina winning 2-1. Perparim Hetemaj and Adriano Montalto scored goals for the winning side. Reggina took 16 shots to SPAL's 12, with the sides combining for 10 shots on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.

