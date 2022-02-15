SPAL has a chance to draw even with Reggina in the Serie B standings with a win on Tuesday.

14th-place Reggina Calcio (26 points) will take on 15th-place SPAL (23 points) on Tuesday in an Italian Serie B matchup.

How to Watch SPAL vs. Reggina Calcio Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Reggina ended a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it took down Crotone 1-0. Adriano Montalto scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute despite only having the ball for 36% of the match.

The team has a goal differential of minus-12 and is the highest team in the standings among all the teams with a negative goal differential.

SPAL is coming off of a rough 4-0 loss to Monza. The team lost Lorenzo Dickmann to a red card in the ninth minute and then was on defense for the rest of the game, having possession for 30% of the match and attempting just two shots, while Monza attempted 19.

SPAL hasn't won since Dec. 4 against Crotone.

Reggina and SPAL last met in September, with Reggina winning 2-1. Perparim Hetemaj and Adriano Montalto scored goals for the winning side. Reggina took 16 shots to SPAL's 12, with the sides combining for 10 shots on target.

