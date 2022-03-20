Matchday 31 action in the Italian second division continues on Sunday when SPAL hosts US Cremonese at Paolo Mazza Stadium.

US Cremonese has a great opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the Serie B standings when it visits SPAL on Matchday 31. The third-place club is sitting on 56 points at the moment, just one point below current first-place side Monza (57).

How to Watch SPAL vs. US Cremonese Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Cremonese has just one loss in its last 10 matches in league play, with that one defeat being two matches ago in its visit to Pisa, a 3-0 finish. The club's most recent outing was a 2-1 victory at home over last-place Pordenone thanks to a brace from Luca Zanimacchia, with both goals landing in the second half.

Striker Samuel Di Carmine received a red card in that match and will be unavailable to join the team in its visit to SPAL.

SPAL, meanwhile, seems to be comfortable enough from the fear of dropping to the third division, currently being 11 points outside of the relegation zone. The home side is coming off of a dramatic 1-1 draw away at Perugia where Emmanuel Latte Lath scored in the 94th minute to secure the point for Roberto Venturato's squad.

Striker Lorenzo Colombo received a red card in the match and will also be unavailable for the battle with US Cremonese on Sunday.

