How to Watch Ternana vs. Ascoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two mid-pack Serie B teams meet on Friday as Ascoli takes on Ternana.

10th-place Ascoli (26 points) will take on 12th-place Ternana (23 points) on Friday in an Italian Serie B contest.

Match Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Ascoli has lost two matches in a row, most recently falling 4-1 back on Dec. 18 to Cremonese. After going down 2-0, Ascoli was able to get things a bit closer with a Mirko Eramo goal, but that was as close as the team could get. Eric Botteghin was lost to a red card in the 51st minute.

The team has a minus-two goal differential and is led in scoring by Federico Dionisi, who has seven goals.

Ternana is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Perugia, with Stefano Pettinari scoring the team's lone goal. On the season, this team has a goal differential of zero, with 27 goals scored and 27 goals allowed. Two players share the team lead in goals with seven each: Alfredo Donnarumma and Cesar Falletti.

This is the first meeting of these teams this season. Ascoli won the last meeting of these team teams back in 2018, as Ternana has spent the past few seasons down in Serie C.

