Skip to main content

How to Watch US Cremonese vs. Brescia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place Brescia visit third-place US Cremonese in a battle at the top of the Serie B table on Saturday.

Just one point separates second-place Brescia (51) from third-place US Cremonese (50) in the Serie B standings. Moreover, with first-place Lecce being on 52 points and not playing until Sunday, the winner of the match on Saturday will at least temporarily take hold of the top spot in the league.

How to Watch US Cremonese vs. Brescia Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream US Cremonese vs. Brescia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

US Cremonese's most recent Serie B match was a 1-1 draw at Benevento. Riccardo Improta scored for the home team in the 33rd minute, but Jaime Báez tied it up shortly after in the 36th. Michele Castagnetti played a silky through ball for a crashing Báez who was able to beat Benevento's goalkeeper at the near post with his second touch.

Meanwhile, Brescia was able to salvage all three points at home on Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over Perugia. Flavio Bianchi and the team's leading scorer on the season, Rodrigo Palacio (six goals), both scored after the 80th minute to keep Brescia in the top two direct qualification spots.

Both clubs will look to maintain their five-match unbeaten streaks on Saturday at Giovanni Zini Stadium in the city of Cremona.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

US Cremonese vs. Brescia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
10:10
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010303499h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch US Cremonese vs. Brescia

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1010315159h
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Chelsea

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy