Second-place Brescia visit third-place US Cremonese in a battle at the top of the Serie B table on Saturday.

Just one point separates second-place Brescia (51) from third-place US Cremonese (50) in the Serie B standings. Moreover, with first-place Lecce being on 52 points and not playing until Sunday, the winner of the match on Saturday will at least temporarily take hold of the top spot in the league.

How to Watch US Cremonese vs. Brescia Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream US Cremonese vs. Brescia on fuboTV:

US Cremonese's most recent Serie B match was a 1-1 draw at Benevento. Riccardo Improta scored for the home team in the 33rd minute, but Jaime Báez tied it up shortly after in the 36th. Michele Castagnetti played a silky through ball for a crashing Báez who was able to beat Benevento's goalkeeper at the near post with his second touch.

Meanwhile, Brescia was able to salvage all three points at home on Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over Perugia. Flavio Bianchi and the team's leading scorer on the season, Rodrigo Palacio (six goals), both scored after the 80th minute to keep Brescia in the top two direct qualification spots.

Both clubs will look to maintain their five-match unbeaten streaks on Saturday at Giovanni Zini Stadium in the city of Cremona.

