The world of mixed martial arts takes many forms and King of Kings: World Series in Slovakia 2021 is a great showcase for the sport.

The King of Kings event has taken place since 2009 with MMA and KickBoxing both taking center stage for the best fighters in the world. Today’s card takes place from Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia and leads up to the big event on Nov. 20, where the finals of this tournament will take place. In order to fully appreciate and understand the finals, this is the first step on the path to the finals.

How to Watch King of Kings: World Series in Slovakia 2021 today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Watch King of Kings: World Series in Slovakia 2021 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This tournament has been going on for months now with some of the best fighters in the world stepping on the mat to test their mettle:

On Nov. 20, there will be a stacked card in this event. There are 10 fights on that card as of today, with championships being decided in MMA Bushido, Muay Thai and Boxing as well as World Championships in four bouts overall.

The King of Kings (KOK) features fighters in heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight and bantamweight athletes.

Currently, three of the championships are vacant and will be crowned between now and the Nov. 23 event that culminates this tournament.

What separates this league is that it incorporates K-1, kickboxing, MMA, boxing, karate, fung fu, taekwondo, wushu and kudo as crafts into the fighting.

Every fighter is an expert in one of those principles or more to make them a threat in their weight class to be competitive for a championship.

After this event, everything will be in place for the finale of this tournament crowing new champions and giving the world of MMA some of the most unique fights in the sport.