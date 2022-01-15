How to Watch KSW 66

Today’s card for KSW 66 features a bout for the KSW Lightweight Championship and another for the KSW Light Heavyweight Championship, with four of the toughest competitors in the MMA overall. The rest of the card has fights in nearly every division and weight classification giving something for everyone.

The main event of the card features the KSW Lightweight Championship between Marian Ziokowski and Borys Mankowski:

Today’s card features 10 total mixed martial arts bouts with a double main event featuring two championship bouts.

In the KSW Lightweight Championship fight, Marian Ziolkowski (23-8-1) takes on Borys Mankowski (22-8-1). Both fighters have near identical records and have been strong fighters in their weight class for a long time. Now they clash for the first time with a title on the line.

The other championship features the KSW Light Heavyweight title on the line between Tomasz (18-4-0) and Ibragim Chuzhigaev (15-5-0).

These two clash for the first time as well with a title on the line making for one of the best matches in the division on paper.

The rest of the card has lightweights Lukasz Rajewski (11-6-0) taking on Donovan Desmae (14-7-0), Sebastian Rajewski (11-6-0) and Niklas Backstrom (11-3-0), and Gracjan Szadzinski (8-4-0) and Francesco Moricca (9-5-1).

Veteran middleweights Michal Materia (30-8-0) and Jason Radcliffe (17-8-0) square off.

In the heavyweight division, Wojciech (10-7-0) takes on Damian Skarzynski (5-3-0) with bantamweights Patryk Surdyn (5-2-0) and David Martinik (5-3-1) battling.

The final two fights feature welterweightscKrystian Kaszubowski (9-2-0) vs. Robert Maciejowski (5-3-1) and Kacper Koziorzebski (7-4-0) taking on Hubert Szymajda (9-4-0).

