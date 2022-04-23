KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch KSW 69: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The mixed martial arts card for KSW 69 brings eight matches with one championship on the line today.

The original card for KSW 69 from Warsaw, Poland, was to feature a different main event. Initially, the fight was between Sebastian Przybysz and Zuriko Jojua, but due to a rib injury for Jojua, he was replaced with Werlleson Martins in the main event. 

How to Watch KSW 69 today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Watch KSW 69 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of the biggest fights on the card is between Natalia Baczyńska and Sara Luzar Smajić as the two women look to take over the division.

Coming into today, Przybysz (9-2-0) has a slight physical disadvantage, with Martins (16-4-0) being an inch taller, but both coming in at 135 pounds. They have a lot of similarities, with the younger Martins having a more in-ring experience so far.

The rest of the card features Cezary Kęsik (13-1-0) vs. Paweł Pawlak (19-4-1) in a middleweight bout as the co-main event with the title match.

Natalia Baczyńska (6-1-0) and Sara Luzar Smajić look to steal the show in a P4P fight in today’s women’s division.

In the prelims and non-main event level matches, Robert Ruchała takes on Michele Baiano, Maciej Kazieczko faces Wilson Varela, Artur Szczepaniak fights Jivko Stoimenov, Patryk Chrobak squares off with Paweł Polityło and Wojciech Kazieczko is challenged by Luboš Lesák.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

KSW 69

TV CHANNEL: The Fight Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round
PGA

Zurich Classic, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
UFC Barboza
KSW

KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
ARCA Series
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Oregon Spring Game

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs Zappers

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy