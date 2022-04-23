KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The mixed martial arts card for KSW 69 brings eight matches with one championship on the line today.

The original card for KSW 69 from Warsaw, Poland, was to feature a different main event. Initially, the fight was between Sebastian Przybysz and Zuriko Jojua, but due to a rib injury for Jojua, he was replaced with Werlleson Martins in the main event.

How to Watch KSW 69 today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

One of the biggest fights on the card is between Natalia Baczyńska and Sara Luzar Smajić as the two women look to take over the division.

Coming into today, Przybysz (9-2-0) has a slight physical disadvantage, with Martins (16-4-0) being an inch taller, but both coming in at 135 pounds. They have a lot of similarities, with the younger Martins having a more in-ring experience so far.

The rest of the card features Cezary Kęsik (13-1-0) vs. Paweł Pawlak (19-4-1) in a middleweight bout as the co-main event with the title match.

Natalia Baczyńska (6-1-0) and Sara Luzar Smajić look to steal the show in a P4P fight in today’s women’s division.

In the prelims and non-main event level matches, Robert Ruchała takes on Michele Baiano, Maciej Kazieczko faces Wilson Varela, Artur Szczepaniak fights Jivko Stoimenov, Patryk Chrobak squares off with Paweł Polityło and Wojciech Kazieczko is challenged by Luboš Lesák.

