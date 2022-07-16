How to Watch Juárez vs. Querétaro: Stream Liga MX, TV Channel

Juárez and Querétaro face off at Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium on Friday in Liga MX regular season action.

Juárez will be looking to extend its unbeaten run to start the Apertura 2022 season when the club receives a visit from Querétaro on Friday on the third matchday of the tournament. On the other hand, Los Gallos Blancos will look for its first points when they travel to Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Querétaro Today:

Match Date: July 15, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

The Apertura 2022 tournament began on July 2 for Juárez, which traveled to Guadalajara to face Chivas in a 0-0 finish at Omnilife Stadium. Then, Hernán Cristante's men travelled to Tijuana to face Los Xolos at Caliente Stadium on July 8. Juárez won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Gabriel Fernández, with both goals hitting the back of the net in the second half.

Meanwhile, Querétaro has lost both matches so far in the tournament. The first was a 2-0 defeat at Pachuca, followed by a 2-1 loss to Necaxa at home. The club's only goal of the season was an own goal scored by Necaxa's Milton Giménez.

