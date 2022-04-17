Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Celta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celta is looking to pick up its first win since early March while Athletic will try to move up in the standings

Celta Vigo looks to break its winless streak today. Celta has lost three of the last four matches with a 0-0 draw as the club’s fourth winless match. The club’s last victory came on March 6th with a 4-3 victory over Mallorca in a back and forth match. 

How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Celta Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Athletic Club vs. Celta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thiago Galhardo scored early in the match (13’) to give Celta Vigo the lead but Giovanni González scored four minutes later to tie the match. Celta was able to regain the lead with a 25’ goal from Denis Suárez and the score remained that way going into halftime. Despite Celta giving up a second-half own goal, Iago Aspas was able to score twice to secure a victory.

Athletic Club has had better results as of late. The club has two wins, two draws, and one loss in its last five matches. The latest match was a 1-1 draw against Villarreal with Raúl García scoring the only goal for the club. Iñaki Williams leads the scoring for the club with seven goals in 31 matches.

In the previous match between these two clubs, Athletic Club was able to secure a 1-0 victory with the lone goal coming from the foot of Iñaki Williams. Williams had a second opportunity to score in the match but the decision was reversed by the video assistant referee.

Athletic Club is looking for a winning result as it is currently four points behind seventh-place Villarreal.

