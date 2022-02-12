Skip to main content

How to Watch Cádiz vs. Celta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cadiz takes on Celta on Saturday in a La Liga match.

10th-place Celta Vigo (30 points) will take on 18th-place Cadiz (18 points) on Saturday in La Liga action.

How to Watch Cádiz vs. Celta Today

Match Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the Cádiz vs. Celta match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Celta has won two of its last three matches, including last Saturday's 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. Both of the goals in that match came via Brais Mendez.

On the season, the team has a goal differential of plus-three. Iago Aspas is the team leader in goals with 11 on the season.

As for Cadiz, the team is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Mallorca in its most recent match, with Ruben Alcaraz scoring an early goal to put the team up 1-0, but Mallorca getting a pair of penalty kicks for the come-from-behind win.

The team has a minus-18 goal differential this season.

Cadiz scored an upset win in September when these teams met, winning 2-1. Anthony Lozano and Alfonso Espino each scored a goal for the winning side, while Santi Mina scored the lone goal for Celta in the loss. Cadiz won despite trailing in total shots 14-7 and shots on target 4-3. Celta had possession for 78% of the match.

