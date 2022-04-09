Cadiz takes on Real Betis on Saturday looking to extend its two-game unbeaten streak in La Liga action.

Cadiz currently sits in 17th place in the La Liga table but is playing better as of late as it has lost just one match over its last seven.

How to watch Cadiz vs Real Betis today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Cadiz has won two matches and played to four draws during this stretch and while it hasn't got a lot of points, it has earned a least a point in each match.

Cadiz is now just one point back of Granada for 16th place and will be looking to jump them if it can pull off an upset over Real Betis on Saturday.

Real Betis come into this match after getting a big 4-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday. The win was their fourth straight match without a loss as it hasn't lost in almost a month.

Real Betis has been playing well but it is in no position to relax as Real Sociedad is just two points back of it for fifth place.

Real Betis and Cadiz played back on Aug. 20 with the two teams playing to a 1-1 draw.

Real Betis will look to be better in this one and send Cadiz home with another loss.

