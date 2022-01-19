La Liga's attention shifts to the battle for mid-table supremacy as Celta Vigo host Osasuna in a midweek melee.

Osasuna travel to Balaidos on Wednesday hoping to end a 16-year drought without beating La Liga rivals Celta Vigo on their own turf.

Spain’s top-flight gets back underway with a matchup between bottom-half foes looking to dart into the upper echelon after what promises to be a feisty encounter.

How to Watch Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna Today

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Both teams are fortunate to come into the Week 21 fixture with relatively clean bills of health, though Celta chief Eduardo Cordet does have a few minor concerns to contend with.

Holding midfielder Renato Tapia recently joined Augusto Solaro and Ruben Blanco as uncertainties to be fit for the fixture, although it’s possible all three could still figure at Balaidos.

Osasuna counterpart Jagoba Arrasate has at least the one absentee in right-back Jesus Areso, although it’s a boost to have striker Chimy Avila back available following a suspension.

Fellow forward Kike Garcia should also be among the visitors’ selection despite breaking his nose in the recent 2-0 victory at home to Cadiz, while central defender Aridane Hernandez could be sidelined.

Just two points separate the two teams as things stand, and it’s Osasuna who boast the slight advantage in 12th, with both teams posting very similar numbers up until this point.

Inconsistency is the major issue concerning both teams this season, Celta’s taking the shape of a 2-0 win at Real Betis one moment and exiting the Copa del Rey at the hands of third-tier Atlético Baleares three days later.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have taken points from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal this season but are also out of this year’s Copa following a narrow loss at Girona.

Victory on Wednesday could have a lasting impact in the race for either (or both) of these clubs to gain some sort of stability in La Liga’s top half, though both have looked worthy of the status at times.

Osasuna have lost three and drawn two of their five visits to Vigo since last winning at Balaidos almost 16 years ago, and a share of the spoils might make for acceptable results on this occasion.