The La Liga features Levante vs. Sevilla in action on the pitch on Thursday.

With the season winding down, two clubs on opposite sides of the standings square off with Sevilla FC (16-12-4) taking on Levante UD (5-10-17) today. Sevilla FC is a win away from second place in the league while Levante UD is probably on their way out of Liga Liga due to likely relegation at the end of this season.

How to Watch Levante vs. Sevilla today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Sevilla played a terrific match against Granada (4-2) to keep pace with the top of the league:

In their last match, Sevilla FC took a 2-0 lead on Real Madrid in the first half, then watched as in the second half they allowed three straight goals to lose. It was a tough loss as Real Madrid, the top team in the league flexed their muscles and showed why they are where they are this season.

For Sevilla FC, they are in the mix at the top of the league, tied with Barcelona for third place and just a point behind Atletico Madrid for second place.

With a win today they have an opportunity to jump up to second place with losses or draws from the two clubs ahead of them.

This season, Sevilla FC has leaned on their defense with the fewest goals allowed, but with 46 goals scored they are only sixth in the league. Overall they have a plus-21 goal difference, good for fourth in the league as well.

Getting some goals on the board today against Levante, the worst defense overall by a wide margin will be massive. Levante has allowed 62 goals, most in the league, and are heading towards relegation as the second-worst club in the league with three heading out at the end of the season.

