How to Watch Levante vs. Villarreal

Levante is trying to snap a three-match winless streak on Saturday when it battles Villarreal.

How to Watch LaLiga: Levante vs Villarreal Today:

Match Date: March 30, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Levante is coming off a 3-1 loss to Osasuna last Sunday. The loss came after they played to a 1-1 draw to Espanyol two weeks ago.

It has been a rough season for Levante which has it in last place and three points back of Alaves. Levante have won just three matches all year but have played to 10 draws.

On Saturday, they desperately need to get a win but it won't be easy against a Villarreal team that has won six of its last 10 matches.

Villarreal is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cadiz but had just beat Juventus 3-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League to win 4-1 in aggregate.

Villarreal has been playing well lately and is currently in seventh place, three points back of Real Sociedad.

Despite being back in seventh place, Villarreal has the fourth-highest goal differential at plus-21. Villareal has scored a bunch of goals this year but are needing to turn the good offense into more wins to move up the La Liga table.

