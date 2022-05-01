Skip to main content

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad meet on Sunday in a La Liga match.

Sixth-place Real Sociedad (55 points) and 12th-place Rayo Vallecano (40 points) will meet on Sunday for a La Liga contest.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Sociedad currently holds the qualification spot for the Europa Conference League and is two points back of fifth, which would move it into the Europa League. It's six points back of one of the Champions League spots with five matches remaining. It isn't impossible that the team could move up to the top four, but it needs to start stringing together some wins.

Rayo Vallecano is heading for a finish in the middle of the league. Two wins in a row have essentially removed any fears of the team falling down into one of the relegation spots.

When these teams met in August, Real Sociedad emerged with a 1-0 win, with the only goal coming from a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty kick in the 68th minute. The team had a 13-9 advantage in total shots, but the shots on goal disparity was even bigger at 8-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

