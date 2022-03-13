Sevilla are in second place in the La Liga standings with 55 points, eight below league-leader Real Madrid. The club led by head coach Julen Lopetegui is on a 13-match undefeated streak in league play, with its last defeat coming at the hands of the leaders 2-1 in November of last year. Rayo Vallecano is desperate to break out of its current six-match losing streak in La Liga.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home club is coming off of a 2-0 loss away at Cádiz and, just before that, a heartbreaking elimination from semifinal of the Copa del Rey. Rayo scored in the 80th minute to draw even 2-2 on aggregate in the second leg away at Real Betis. Then, a 92nd-minute winner from Borja Iglesias put Betis in the final.

Sevilla, meanwhile, must win in order to stay in the race for the La Liga title, although Real Madrid's current lead and form will make it very hard to do so. On top of the current undefeated streak, Sevilla defeated West Ham 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup in the UEFA Europa League, thanks to former Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi's lone goal in the 60th minute.

Sevilla has won in three of its last four visits to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, but has drawn in five of its last seven matches overall in league play.

Regional restrictions may apply.