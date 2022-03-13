Skip to main content

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rayo Vallecano host Sevilla on Matchday 28 in LaLiga on Sunday at Vallecas Stadium.

Sevilla are in second place in the La Liga standings with 55 points, eight below league-leader Real Madrid. The club led by head coach Julen Lopetegui is on a 13-match undefeated streak in league play, with its last defeat coming at the hands of the leaders 2-1 in November of last year. Rayo Vallecano is desperate to break out of its current six-match losing streak in La Liga.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home club is coming off of a 2-0 loss away at Cádiz and, just before that, a heartbreaking elimination from semifinal of the Copa del Rey. Rayo scored in the 80th minute to draw even 2-2 on aggregate in the second leg away at Real Betis. Then, a 92nd-minute winner from Borja Iglesias put Betis in the final.

Sevilla, meanwhile, must win in order to stay in the race for the La Liga title, although Real Madrid's current lead and form will make it very hard to do so. On top of the current undefeated streak, Sevilla defeated West Ham 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup in the UEFA Europa League, thanks to former Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi's lone goal in the 60th minute.

Sevilla has won in three of its last four visits to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, but has drawn in five of its last seven matches overall in league play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010505799h
La Liga

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1009068198h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Demirspor vs. Sivasspor

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1009536311h
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Coton Sport FC vs. TP Mazembe

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1009531947h
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Simba SC vs. RSB Berkane

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1010551898h
Super League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City FA Women's Super League

By Rafael Urbina20 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy