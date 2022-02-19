Real Madrid takes on Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid sitting in first (54 pts) in La Liga and Alaves 18th (20 pts) and heading towards relegation. The last matchup between the teams was Aug. 14th, 2021, which Real Madrid won 4-1.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Alavés Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Real Madrid vs. Alavés on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Madrid's last match was against PSG resulting in a 1-0 loss in UEFA Champions League round of 16, leg 1 of 2. Real Madrid gave up the lone goal to Kylian Mbappe at the 90+4’ and Lionel Messi had a penalty stopped by Thibaut Courtois. In its last 5 matches, the team has two wins, two draws and one loss. Its next match takes place against Rayo Vallecano, Saturday, February 26th.

Alaves' last match was a 2-1 victory over Valencia. Goals for Alaves were by Mamadou Loum 14’ and Joselu 76’ (P). In goal was Fernando Pacheco defending 9 shots with 4 on target. That was its first win in its last six La Liga matches against Valencia, with the last coming in early 2019. Prior to that victory they were winless in their last 11 matches. Their next match takes place Saturday, Feb. 26th against Getafe.

Regional restrictions may apply.