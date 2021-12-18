How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal

Real Sociedad will look to revive their title ambitions in La Liga if they can sign off 2021 with a home win over Villarreal.

A hectic year of Spanish soccer is rounding to a close as Real Sociedad host Villarreal on Saturday in what will be their last fixture of 2021.

La Real have fallen out of the title picture after failing to win in three and losing their last four games in a row, while the Yellow Submarine hope to move back into La Liga’s top half.

Unai Emery has drawn twice with Real Sociedad since taking charge of Villarreal last year, having now failed to beat the Basque outfit in his last five encounters with the club.

That drought dates back to September 2014 when he was still early on in his tenure with Sevilla, and his only win at the Reale Arena in six visits came with Valencia in December 2010.

The odds don’t look any better when one considers Villarreal are still yet to win on the road in league competition this term, collecting five points from a possible 24 away from home thus far.

Luckily for Villarreal, they’ve enjoyed greater success in the cup competitions. As well as beating Atalanta in Bergamo to advance in the Champions League, Villarreal recently opened their Copa del Rey campaign with an 8-0 thumping of Victoria CF followed by a 7-1 demolition of Sanluqueño:

Real Sociedad have also progressed in the ‘King’s Cup’ following wins at Panaderia Pulido (0-4) and Zamora (0-3), as well as reaching the Europa League knockout-stage play-offs, where they’ll face RB Leipzig.

League form is a much graver concern, however, as is the fact manager Imanol Alguacil’s side haven’t produced a home victory in La Liga since October 16.

It doesn’t help that David Silva is a fitness doubt and looks likely to miss out alongside Ander Barrenetxea, while Nacho Monreal and Carlos Fernandez remain sidelined.

Villarreal talisman Arnaut Danjuma sat out the midweek win over Sanluqueño due to an ankle injury but could return in San Sebastian, while Etienne Capoue and Raul Albiol are also hoping to pass fit.

