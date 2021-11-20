Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Sevilla vs. Alavés: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sevilla has a chance to shoot to the top of the La Liga standings against Alavés when the two Spanish clubs meet on Saturday.
    Sevilla, the third-place team in La Liga with 27 points, is just one point behind first-place Real Sociedad heading into Saturday's match against 14th-place Alavés, which has just 13 points on the season.

    How to Watch Sevilla vs. Alavés Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Live Stream Sevilla vs. Alavés on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sevilla enters Saturday with wins in four of its last five matches, most recently a 2–0 win over Real Betis. Marcos Acuña scored the only goal for Sevilla in that one, with a Real Betis own goal in the 81st minute providing the final score.

    Rafa Mir and Erik Lamela share the team lead in goals with four each.

    Sevilla is also currently competing in the UEFA Champions League, where it is in last place in Group G through four matches.

    As for Alavés, the team is coming off of a 2-1 win over Levante. Joselu scored twice in the victory and leads the club with five goals on the season.

    Alavés has now won three of its last four La Liga matches.

    Sevilla hasn't lost to Alavés since 2018 and hasn't lost at home to the team since 1954, Sevilla has also won seven home games in a row overall in La Liga play.

