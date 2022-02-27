Sevilla looks to continue its excellent La Liga campaign on Sunday with it takes on a feisty Real Betis side.

With Barcelona down this season, Sevilla has taken full advantage and currently sits in the No. 2 spot in La Liga with just two defeats in 25 matches. However, nine of its results have been draws, including four in its last five outings, which is why it isn't able to put much pressure on first-place Real Madrid, who leads it by nine points at the moment.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis Today:

Match Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Sevilla vs. Real Betis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Either way, Sevilla has had a strong campaign. It enters today's match against Real Betis coming off of a draw, tying with Espanyol 1-1 last Sunday in a match that saw Rafa Mir score its lone goal in the 36th minute. Even worse for Sevilla, Jules Kounde saw a red card that outing, making him ineligible for today's match against Real Betis.

Real Betis, meanwhile, has nearly been as good as Sevilla this season, sitting third on the table with 46 points in 25 matches. It's coming off of back-to-back wins, too, most recently defeating Mallorca 2-1 thanks to goals by Alex Moreno and William Jose.

To catch what should be an excellent matchup out of Spain, tune to ESPN Deportes at 10:00 a.m. ET.

