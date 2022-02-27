Skip to main content

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sevilla looks to continue its excellent La Liga campaign on Sunday with it takes on a feisty Real Betis side.

With Barcelona down this season, Sevilla has taken full advantage and currently sits in the No. 2 spot in La Liga with just two defeats in 25 matches. However, nine of its results have been draws, including four in its last five outings, which is why it isn't able to put much pressure on first-place Real Madrid, who leads it by nine points at the moment.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis Today:

Match Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Sevilla vs. Real Betis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Either way, Sevilla has had a strong campaign. It enters today's match against Real Betis coming off of a draw, tying with Espanyol 1-1 last Sunday in a match that saw Rafa Mir score its lone goal in the 36th minute. Even worse for Sevilla, Jules Kounde saw a red card that outing, making him ineligible for today's match against Real Betis.

Real Betis, meanwhile, has nearly been as good as Sevilla this season, sitting third on the table with 46 points in 25 matches. It's coming off of back-to-back wins, too, most recently defeating Mallorca 2-1 thanks to goals by Alex Moreno and William Jose.

To catch what should be an excellent matchup out of Spain, tune to ESPN Deportes at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Sevilla vs. Real Betis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010064593h
La Liga

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis

By Frank Urbina
just now
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. FC Lorient

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Angers Saint Etienne
Ligue 1

How to Watch Angers vs. Lens

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
imago1010067457h
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton

By Matthew Beighle
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy