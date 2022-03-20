How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad

Second-place Sevilla looks to extend its undefeated streak when it hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga action.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla is enjoying a fantastic campaign in the La Liga season, sitting as high as second place in the table since December of last year. Currently, the club is on a 14-match undefeated streak with seven wins and seven draws in that span, although it has drawn in six of its last eight league matches. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, is in the last European competition spot in the standings at sixth.

Lopetegui, who won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla in 2020, was just eliminated from the European tournament after a 2-1 aggregate finish against Premier League side West Ham. The 2-0 finish in the second leg in London is what squandered the 1-0 first leg that Sevilla had won.

In league play, Sevilla is coming off of back-to-back draws, 0-0 at Alavés followed by a 1-1 trip to Rayo Vallecano, where Thomas Delaney scored the club's only goal.

Real Sociedad is fresh off of a 1-0 victory over Alavés thanks to a goal from Martín Zubimendi. The club led by head coach Imanol Alguacil will do its best to maintain its current spot in the table, within those coveted European competition places, where it has 47 points, just two above seventh-place Villarreal.

