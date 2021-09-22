How to Watch Sevilla vs. Valencia:

Two of the stronger teams in the 2021-22 La Liga campaign are set to meet Wednesday when Valencia, currently No. 3 on the table with 10 points, travels to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium to face Sevilla, which is seventh on the table with eight points.

Valencia enters the match coming off a strong, though ultimately disappointing performance after blowing a 1-0 lead 85th minute lead to Real Madrid on Sunday, falling 2-1 to the Spanish giants. The scorer on the evening for The Bats was promising 21-year-old Spanish striker Hugo Duro.

Sevilla, meanwhile, is coming off three straight draws, two of which came in La Liga competition with the middle outing taking place in Champions League, a 1-1 draw against the Bundesliga's RB Leipzig.

Sevilla's latest La Liga contest was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad on the road, understandable considering Reale Arena has always been a tough place for opponents to find results.

Nevertheless, Valencia has been the stronger side on the campaign, boasting a 3-1-1 record through five matches to Sevilla's two wins, two draws and zero defeats, though Sevilla, to its credit, has the stingiest defense in La Liga this campaign, allowing just one goal to this point.

Fans of the United States Men's National Team will be intrigued by this matchup, as 18-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah, who chose to represent America as his national team over interest from England and Italy, got early playing time over the weekend due to an injury to Spanish star Carlos Soler and could be in line for more playing time today.

Two of the strongest sides in La Liga over recent years, Valencia vs. Sevilla will be a fascinating matchup for fans of the sport.