Valencia is having a great week thanks to a 1-0 away victory over Mallorca in league play and then a Copa del Rey semifinal win over Athletic Club. José Bordalás' men host Granada, who finds itself one spot above the relegation zone in 17th place in the LaLiga standings.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Granada Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Valencia vs. Granada on fuboTV:

Granada has not won any of its last eight LaLiga matches (3D-5L), failing to even score a goal in four of its last five. The team's most recent match in league play was a -0 draw at home to Cádiz. Defender Domingos Duarte was red-carded in the 33rd minute and will miss the match at Valencia.

Valencia on the other hand is coming off of a tough-fought 1-0 away victory on Matchday 26 against Mallorca. Central defender Gabriel Paulista put the away team ahead for good with a wonder-strike from almost 30 yards out in the fourth minute of the match. Mallorca had many chances to equalize but was unable to find the back of the net and Valencia was able to grind out all three points. Ilaix Moriba received a red card in the 92nd minute and will miss the match against Granada.

