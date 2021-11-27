How to Watch Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sixth-place Rayo Vallecano (23 points) will take on 10th-place Valencia (18 points) on Saturday in a La Liga matchup.
How to Watch Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano Today:
Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021
Match Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Live Stream Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rayo Vallecano has won half of its 14 matches this year, including winning its most recent match against Mallorca by a 3-1 margin, with Sergio Guardiola Navarro, Álvaro Garcia and Óscar Trejo each scoring a goal for the side.
Garcia shares the team lead in goals this season with Radamel Falcao, as both have found the back of the net five times. The team has a plus-seven goal differential on the season.
Valencia has drawn its past two matches, 3-3 against Atletico Madrid and 0-0 against Real Sociedad.
Hugo Duro and Carlos Soler share the team lead in goals with four; Duro scored twice in the draw against Valencia.
Valencia has historically done well in this matchup, but things have shifted over the past five meetings. Valencia has won just once, a 3-0 victory in 2018. Three of the other four meetings were draws.
Before this five-game stretch, Valencia had won nine of its last 12 matchups with Rayo Vallecano.
Regional restrictions may apply.