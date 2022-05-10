Valencia vs. Real Betis stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Valencia and Real Betis kick off the action on the 36th matchday of the La Liga season on Tuesday at Mestalla Stadium.

With just three matches left in the La Liga campaign, Real Betis finds itself No. 5 in the standings with 58 points. The No. 5 spot in the table grants Real Betis a place at next season's UEFA Europa League, while the top four in the table go directly to the Champions League. Meanwhile, Valencia is No. 10 with 44 points and no mathematical possibility of securing a European competition spot in the standings.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Betis Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Valencia vs. Real Betis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The matchup on Tuesday is a rematch of the 2022 Copa del Rey final in which Real Betis came away with the title via penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in regulation. Borja Iglesias scored for Betis in the 11th minute while Hugo Duro drew the match level in the 30th for Valencia.

In its most recent action, Real Betis lost a dramatic 2-1 finish against Barcelona in which a Jordi Alba screamer secured all three points for Xavi's men in the 94th minute.

Real Betis now travels to face Valencia at Mestalla Stadium on Tuesday on the 36th matchday of the La Liga campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Valencia vs. Real Betis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
La Liga

Valencia vs. Real Betis stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina43 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Tigers vs. Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

Barca vs. Bilbao stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas43 seconds ago
CYCLING
Cycling

Stage 4: Avola to Etna stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
emma-raducanu
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 1st and 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
USATSI_17925095
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy