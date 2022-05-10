Valencia vs. Real Betis stream: Watch online, TV channel

Valencia and Real Betis kick off the action on the 36th matchday of the La Liga season on Tuesday at Mestalla Stadium.

With just three matches left in the La Liga campaign, Real Betis finds itself No. 5 in the standings with 58 points. The No. 5 spot in the table grants Real Betis a place at next season's UEFA Europa League, while the top four in the table go directly to the Champions League. Meanwhile, Valencia is No. 10 with 44 points and no mathematical possibility of securing a European competition spot in the standings.

The matchup on Tuesday is a rematch of the 2022 Copa del Rey final in which Real Betis came away with the title via penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in regulation. Borja Iglesias scored for Betis in the 11th minute while Hugo Duro drew the match level in the 30th for Valencia.

In its most recent action, Real Betis lost a dramatic 2-1 finish against Barcelona in which a Jordi Alba screamer secured all three points for Xavi's men in the 94th minute.

