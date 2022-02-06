Skip to main content

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Sociedad takes on Valencia on Sunday in La Liga action.

Sixth-place Real Sociedad (34 points) will take on 11th-place Valencia (29 points) on Sunday in a La Liga matchup.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Sociedad Today

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the Valencia vs. Real Sociedad match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Sociedad has won just once over the past five games, beating Celta Vigo 1-0 while also having two draws and two losses. The team's most recent La Liga match was its 0-0 draw with Getafe.

In addition, Real Sociedad just lost 4-0 to Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. The team also has a two-leg knockout round playoff meeting with RB Leipzig coming up soon in the Europa League.

Valencia has lost three of its last four, including a 3-2 loss on Jan. 22 against Atletico Madrid.

But the team did beat Cadiz 2-1 on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, with Goncalo Guedes and Hugo Duro scoring goals to send the team through to the quarterfinals, where it will face Athletic Club.

These two sides last met in November, with the teams playing to a scoreless draw. Real Sociedad had possession for 63% of the match, taking nine shots with two on target. Valencia took one fewer shot, but managed to have three of those be on target.

