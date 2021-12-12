Villarreal takes on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga action, with the latter club enjoying a shockingly strong campaign to this point.

Rayo Vallecano, the sixth-place team in La Liga with 27 points, will play an away match on Sunday against Villarreal, which is 14th in the standings with 16 points.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano Today:

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rayo Vallecano has won half of its matches this season, including a 1-0 victory over Espanyol in its most recent match, with the lone goal coming off of an Espanyol own goal.

Radamel Falcao and Alvaro Garcia share the team lead in goals with five each. Overall, Rayo Vallecano had a plus-eight goal differential, tied for fourth-best in La Liga with Real Betis.

Villarreal has lost its two most recent La Liga matches, falling 3-1 to Barcelona and 1-0 to Sevilla. The team's last La Liga victory came on Nov. 7, when it defeated Getafe 1-0 thanks to a Manu Trigueros goal.

In addition to La Liga, Villarreal just finished up Group F play in the UEFA Champions League, finishing second behind Manchester United and advancing to the knockout stage.

These teams last met in 2020 in the Copa del Rey, with Villarreal winning 2-0. The sides haven't played a La Liga match since March 2019, with Villarreal winning 3-1. Rayo Vallecano's last victory in the series was in 2016.

Regional restrictions may apply.