Villarreal vs. Sevilla stream: Watch online, TV channel

Sevilla travels to face Villarreal on the 35th matchday of the La Liga campaign on Sunday.

Sevilla currently finds itself No. 3 in the La Liga standings with 64 points and just four matches left in the season, holding on to its top-four spot, which grants the club a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Villarreal is No. 7 with 52 points and must win to stay in the race for European competition next season. The club led by head coach Unai Emery is four points below No. 6 Real Sociedad, which would enjoy Europa Conference League action if the standings remain the same at the end of the season.

Villarreal is coming off three straight losses in all competitions, with two defeats coming against Liverpool in the two-legged Champions League semifinal matchup. Villarreal got ahead to a 2-0 lead in the second leg, tying the aggregate, before Liverpool scored three second-half goals to seal its place in the UCL final in Paris.

Sevilla is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Cádiz in La Liga action and will look to extend its unbeaten run to three matches when it travels to face Villarreal on the 35th matchday of the campaign.

