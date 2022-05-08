Skip to main content

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sevilla travels to face Villarreal on the 35th matchday of the La Liga campaign on Sunday.

Sevilla currently finds itself No. 3 in the La Liga standings with 64 points and just four matches left in the season, holding on to its top-four spot, which grants the club a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Villarreal is No. 7 with 52 points and must win to stay in the race for European competition next season. The club led by head coach Unai Emery is four points below No. 6 Real Sociedad, which would enjoy Europa Conference League action if the standings remain the same at the end of the season.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Sevilla Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Villarreal vs. Sevilla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villarreal is coming off three straight losses in all competitions, with two defeats coming against Liverpool in the two-legged Champions League semifinal matchup. Villarreal got ahead to a 2-0 lead in the second leg, tying the aggregate, before Liverpool scored three second-half goals to seal its place in the UCL final in Paris.

Sevilla is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Cádiz in La Liga action and will look to extend its unbeaten run to three matches when it travels to face Villarreal on the 35th matchday of the campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Villarreal vs. Sevilla

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
La Liga

Villarreal vs. Sevilla stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbinajust now
arsenal
Premier League

Arsenal vs. Leeds United stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer Ball
Ligue 1

Angers vs. Bordeaux stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Serie A

Venezia vs. Bologna stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
imago0046233739h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
miami-grand-prix
SI Guide

The Miami Grand Prix Brings F1 Stars to the U.S.

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy