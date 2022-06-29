Skip to main content

Naptown Challenge: 2024 Boys Lacrosse Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2024 division of the Naptown Challenge will crown its champion on ESPN U at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The top boys club lacrosse teams in the country came to Annapolis, Maryland, with dreams of winning the prestigious Naptown Challenge—on Wednesday, a champion will be crowned.

How to Watch the Naptown Challenge: 2024 Boys Finals Today:

Match Date: June 29, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream the Naptown Challenge: 2024 Boys Finals on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

According to naptownchallenge.com, "The tournament brings elite, nationally recognized, club teams from across the country to Annapolis, Maryland to compete in a three-day event comprised of two tournament days at several field locations in the Annapolis area, culminated with a championship event at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium."

The 2024 division championship will come down to the winner of No. 1 True IL 2024 Premier AA and No. 13 Annapolis Hawks 2024 Green against the winner of No. 2 Legacy TAZ and No. 11 Next Level 2024 Blue.

The semifinal matches will take place at 9 a.m. ET, with the winners advancing to the championship game at Navy-Mariner Corps Memorial Stadium at 2 pm ET.

Annapolis Hawks 2024 Green pulled off an upset in the quarterfinals when they beat No. 5 Prime TIme 2024 5-3 in a great defensive battle.

Next Level 2024 Blue also pulled off a big upset when they took down No. 3 3D New England 2024 7-6 in a great match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Naptown Challenge 2024 Boys Lacrosse: Watch online, live stream TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
