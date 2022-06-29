Naptown Challenge: stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

Naptown Challenge: 2023 Boys Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Naptown Challenge is down to the boys' finals for 2023 and it's live from Nay-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The top club lacrosse teams in the nation came to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Naptown Challenge this week.

How to Watch the Naptown Challenge: 2023 Boys Finals Today:

Match Date: June 29, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The teams played two games and were seeded for the main tournament as each group competed for a title.

According to naptownchallenge.com, "the Naptown National Challenge remains a destination for the nation’s top lacrosse teams to compete against the best of the best. Naptown’s level of competition has drawn the attention of hundreds of college coaches and partners with NextPro to offer players high-quality game film and highlight footage to boost their lacrosse careers."

The 2023 division will come down to the winner of No. 9 True IL 2023 Premier AA and No. 5 Next Level 2023 Blue against the winner of No 10 Annapolis Hawks 2023 and No. 6 2023 Thunder National Team.

The semifinal matches will take place at 9 am EST, with the winners advancing to the championship at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at noon.

True IL 2023 Premier AA pulled off the biggest upset in the quarterfinals as they knocked off top seed Sweetlax Navy 2023 8-6 in a terrific game.

