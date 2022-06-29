Skip to main content

How to Watch United States vs Canada at the 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States takes on Canada in the first day of the 2022 world lacrosse women's championship.

The 2022 world lacrosse women's championships hit the field with one match on Wednesday night. That match belongs to the United States and Canada as they play the first of four preliminary round matches.

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship: United States vs Canada Today:

Match Date: June 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship: United States vs Canada on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The United States comes into the tournament as the three-time defending champion and has won eight overall. The only other team to win a championship was Australia which has won two of them.

This will be the third time the U.S. is hosting the championships, but it has yet to win on its home soil.

It will look to change that as it kicks off the tournament with a match against rival Canada. The Americans have a tough round-robin schedule as they will also take on Scotland, Australia and England.

Canada will also take on those other three teams after the Americans, but first, it are is to pull off a big upset and start the tournament off with a win.

Canada has been runner-up to the Americans in the last two tournaments and is hoping to finally dethrone their rivals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June

29
29
2022

United States vs Canada

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
