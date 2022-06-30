How to Watch NHSLS Girls Showcase: Stream online free, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase, Girls Pool Play Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The National High School Lacrosse Showcase returns for a second season this week as the premier lacrosse tournament for high school teams.

The best high school girl's lacrosse teams converge on Blandair Regional Park in Columbia, Md., where they will compete in the National High School Lacrosse Showcase on Thursday and Friday.

Match Date: June 30, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

According to nhsls.com, "the National High School Lacrosse Showcase (NHSLS) was created to allow high school teams across the country to compete that most likely would not meet during the spring season and for the players to receive recruiting exposure. With the NHSLS being the original high school team tournament during the summer and fall, it is recognized as one of the premier recruiting events by college coaches. College coaches have expressed their satisfaction in being able to evaluate players fulfilling their roles on their teams and playing within a system, as compared to playing in an individual event."

Each team will play three pool play games on Thursday and two tournament or round-robin games on Friday. The two best teams will then play in the championship game later on Friday for a sixth game.

Pool play starts Thursday—catch one of the fantastic games on ESPN U at 6 pm ET.

