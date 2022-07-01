Skip to main content

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase, Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The National High School Lacrosse Showcase is down to four teams with the first semifinal coming live on ESPN U at 1 pm ET.

The best boys high school lacrosse teams have been competing in the National High School Lacrosse Showcase and Friday, a champion will be crowned.

How to Watch Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Semifinals: Arizona vs. Louisiana Today:

Match Date: July 1, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Semifinals: Start your free trial today!

First, though, the semifinals will be played in the afternoon, with the finals coming Friday night and you can catch it all on ESPN U.

The first semifinal of the white session will come down to the winner of Lawrenceville (NJ) and Bullis (MD), taking on the winner of Boys' Latin (MD) and Gonzaga (DC).

The four teams will face off in the quarterfinals Friday morning and then battle for a chance to make the finals Friday afternoon.

The semifinal winner will head to the championship to take on one of four teams from the other side of the bracket. Those teams are Deerfield Academy (MA), Radnor (PA), Calvert Hall (MD) and Culver Academy 23/24 (IN).

The showcase has already had some great lacrosse, and Friday should be no different. The brightest stars on the high school stage will be on display.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch NHSHL Semifinals: Stream Boys Lacrosse Online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1012898481h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Phil Watson52 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1012898328h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Practice 2: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
imago1012888506h
Cycling

How to Watch Tour de France, Stage 1: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush3 hours ago
imago1012895868h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
wimbledon-djokovic-2021
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy