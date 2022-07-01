How to Watch NHSHL Semifinals: Stream Boys Lacrosse Online, TV channel

The National High School Lacrosse Showcase is down to four teams with the first semifinal coming live on ESPN U at 1 pm ET.

The best boys high school lacrosse teams have been competing in the National High School Lacrosse Showcase and Friday, a champion will be crowned.

National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Semifinals: Arizona vs. Louisiana

Match Date: July 1, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

First, though, the semifinals will be played in the afternoon, with the finals coming Friday night and you can catch it all on ESPN U.

The first semifinal of the white session will come down to the winner of Lawrenceville (NJ) and Bullis (MD), taking on the winner of Boys' Latin (MD) and Gonzaga (DC).

The four teams will face off in the quarterfinals Friday morning and then battle for a chance to make the finals Friday afternoon.

The semifinal winner will head to the championship to take on one of four teams from the other side of the bracket. Those teams are Deerfield Academy (MA), Radnor (PA), Calvert Hall (MD) and Culver Academy 23/24 (IN).

The showcase has already had some great lacrosse, and Friday should be no different. The brightest stars on the high school stage will be on display.

