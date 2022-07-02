Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship, Australia vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Women's Lacrosse World Championship continues on Saturday when Australia faces off against United States in Pool A action.

In what was a rematch of the last World Lacrosse women's championship game, the United States went up against Canada to begin its journey at the 2022 edition of the tournament. The Stars and Stripes won the intense battle with the Canadians 16-11 on the opening night of the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship. 29 teams are competing in the tournament this year, down one from the expected 30 since Uganda was unable to make the trip due to challenges in the visa process.

How to Watch Australia vs. United States Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream Australia vs. United States on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The United States, which has won the last three world championships, never trailed in the game but got a serious test all night from Canada. The Canadians, meanwhile, have finished as the silver medalists in the last two years of the competition.

The Australian team opened its account on June 30 with a 12-4 loss to England to conclude the day of action in the tournament. The match was a rematch of the bronze medal game in the 2017 edition of the competition.

