How to Watch, Stream World Lacrosse Women's Semifinal: England vs. Canada

Canada takes on England looking for a third straight trip to the gold-medal game in the women's lacrosse semifinal.

Second-seeded Canada (5-1) meets third-seeded England (4-2) in the second semifinal game Thursday night at Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland, in the 2022 world lacrosse women's championship. The United States battles Australia on the other side of the bracket.

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Second Semifinal, England vs. Canada, Today:

Match Date: July 7, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Canada reached the gold medal game in each of the last two world championships, losing to the U.S. both times.

The teams met in pool play on Sunday, with Canada taking an 13-8 victory. The English led 4-2 in the second period before the Canadians ran off four straight goals to take the lead for good.

In Wednesday's quarterfinal, England topped Israel 13-5. Megan Whittle found the back of the net four times and Olivia Hompe added three goals. Meanwhile, Canada topped the previously unbeaten Czech Republic 15-7, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and never looking back.

Hannah Morris and Erica Evans scored three goals apiece for Canada.

Whittle leads England with 22 goals in the tournament while Evans has a team-high 16 for Canada.

